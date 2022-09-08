Imran’s Peshawar rally: Ghulam Bilour says PTI used govt resources





PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader and candidate for NA-31 constituency Ghulam Ahmed Bilour on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used government resources for holding the rally in the provincial capital.



Speaking at a press conference, he said that despite using government resources for the rally, PTI failed to attract the people to the rally. “It was more a rally of the provincial government than PTI,” he said, adding that still the government failed to make the ruling party rally a success.

He expressed concern that the Election Commission of Pakistan did not take any action over the violation of the code of conduct. He said that matters could get out of control if the situation remained the same during the by-election.

He criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for not taking required action to help the flood affected areas while making the government resources available for the public meetings of their party chief Imran Khan. He said the PTI chief did not talk about the flood victims in the province which showed that he didn’t care about the people of the province.

Ghulam Bilour said the PTI was using the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for political benefit. He said that Imran Khan’s statements in Faisalabad

and Sargodha were inappropriate and could pose a threat to the country’s security.

The ANP leader said that those who talked about the division system was an attempt to introduce a presidential system in the country, adding that his party would not accept any system other than parliamentary. “ANP has always opposed the presidential system and will continue to do so,” he added.

He said that dams should be built in the country but Kalabagh dam was not in the interest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan. He warned the people of the consequences of Kalabagh dam for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Imran Khan introduced a culture of disrespect at the political scene and that his language about the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leadership was against the culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Imran Khan constantly accused the PPP and PMLN leadership of corruption but could not prove a single case during his four-year term in government.

He said that Imran Khan had been an expert in political mud-slinging and no one should expect any good from him.