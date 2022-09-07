UN chief Guterres to pay three-day visit to Pakistan from Sept 9

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. —AFP

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to hold three-day visit to Pakistan this week from September 9 to 11, 2022 for witnessing the devastating effects of the recent floods.

“United Nations Secretary-General is scheduled to visit Pakistan for ascertaining the exact situation on the ground in the flood-hit areas of the country and so far the government has prepared initial damage assessment and estimated that total economic losses ranged between $10 to $12.5 billion,” top official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Tuesday.

During the upcoming visit of high-profile distinguished guests, the UN Secretary-General would hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other ministers of the PDM-led coalition government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Office through official communication had directed the Economic Affairs Division to undertake Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) Exercise by constituting a consortium of donors, including UNDP, World Bank and European Union. However, later on the government assigned the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to undertake Damage and Need Assessment and reconcile with the government.

Earlier, in his flash appeal, the UN Secretary General stated: “The United Nations is issuing a Flash Appeal for $160 million to support the response, led by the Government of Pakistan. These funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.”