Imran’s stance on Pakistan conditional: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan’s stance on Pakistan is conditional.

In a statement issued on Twitter Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said: “If army remains neutral, I will drag it through the mud, if courts do not legalise my crimes, I will blacken their faces if the ECP exposes the theft of foreign funding, I will attack its integrity. The curse has to be dealt with.”

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet Maryam Nawaz Sharif saluted “the mothers who teach the lesson of protecting the motherland to their sons in their laps and pray for everlasting of the country on their martyrdom.”

She also saluted the sons who go while fixing the national flag on their uniforms and return in the national flag. She said that the nation is indebted to the martyrs and their families. Pakistan Paindabad”.