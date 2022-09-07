Syria seizes hummus bowls made out of captagon

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday they had seized 24 kilogrammes of captagon that had been crushed and reconstituted to look like hummus bowls.
The amphetamine is produced in pill form but these smugglers had crushed it and used the resulting paste to "mould pottery-like dishes coated with a brown adhesive," the interior ministry said.
One man was arrested in Damascus in connection with the thwarted trafficking attempt, the statement said, without specifying where the shipment of fake hummus bowls was bound for. Captagon traffickers have in recent years found ever more imaginative places in which to conceal their drug, from fake oranges, to real hollowed-out pomegranates and pitted olives.
