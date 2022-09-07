State machinery use for electioneering: ECP serves notice on DG PDA

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served a notice on the director general of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) after videos of using official vehicles for affixing flags ahead of a political party went viral on Tuesday.
The DG PDA has been directed to appear before the district monitoring officer on Wednesday (today) to explain his position. It added that in case of not appearing, the case will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The notice issued by the district monitoring officer Shahabuddin stated that reports appeared that the PDA staff, machinery and vehicles were seen affixing flags of the party of a contesting candidate ahead of a rally in Peshawar.
The DG PDA later suspended three officials Abdul Qayyum, Kachkul Khan and Owais Ali for the violation of code of conduct and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
According to the election code of conduct, state machinery cannot be used for any political activity in an area where elections are being held.
On Monday, the ECP issued a notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister, ministers and others not to violate the code of conduct for the polls during the PTI rally on September 6.
By-polls are being held in NA-31 Peshawar on September 25. The contesting candidate and chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan addressed a rally in Peshawar on Tuesday.
The ECP KP had fined the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and many others for violation of the code of conduct in the local government polls in the province last year
PESHAWAR: The 40th Syndicate meeting of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan held under the chairmanship of...
SWABI: A former federal minister and member Board of Governors of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science...
KARACHI: A man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself outside his house in Nazimabad No. 2 in the wee hours...
KARACHI: Police have arrested a madrasa teacher for severely beating a 10-year-old student. District Korangi SSP...
MANSEHRA: Two youngsters drowned and three others were rescued on Tuesday after they fell into a stream from a...
PESHAWAR: As many as 290 people died and 351 were injured in various incidents of rains and floods across Khyber...
Comments