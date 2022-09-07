MA/MSc exams roll number slips uploaded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private and late college students for written examination of MA/MSc, Associate Degree of Commerce, LLB (3 & 5 years) annual examination 2022.

The roll number slips of regular students of Affiliated Colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses while PU’s Law College, Jhelum and Gujranwala campuses’ and private students can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk. The exam will commence from September 9, 2022. Meanwhile, PU Department of Examinations has notified that Special Examinations for the ‘students of flood-affected areas’ shall also be conducted. The students of flood-affected areas are at the option to either appear in the examinations which are scheduled to be started from 9th September, 2022 or in the special examinations. No separate examination fee will be charged from the affected students.