IHC to hear PTI plea for probe into PPP, PMLN funding

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed for hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking an investigation into PPP and PMLN party funds, reported local media.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the application today (Tuesday). The Election Commission was made a party in the petition, and it was stated in the plea that there is an order of the Supreme Court regarding the scrutiny of party funds while only the funds of the aforementioned parties are being scrutinised for three years.