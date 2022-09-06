National Hemp Policy: Ministry to re-submit summary to cabinet for approval

ISLAMABAD: The government has sought comments on the proposed National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy from four federal ministries before it is resubmitted to the cabinet for approval, as earlier the Cabinet Division had returned the summary to the Ministry of Science and Technology, asking it to take these ministries onboard too, officials informed a parliamentary panel on Monday.

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology met here with Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen in the chair. The committee raised the matter of the National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy which was formulated and sent for approval by the then prime minister for consideration of the federal cabinet; however, the summary was returned by the Cabinet Division for re-submission after the approval of the new federal minister.

The Cabinet Division has recently written a letter and returned the summary to the ministry, asking it to re-submit it for approval by the cabinet after routing it through Ministry of Narcotics Control, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Cabinet Division.

After knowing the status of the policy, the committee showed its displeasure and commented that this initiative was the brainchild of the Ministry of Science and Technology, so it might be kept with the ministry, while the Ministry of Narcotics Control might have the role of observation. The panel decided to take up the issue with the prime minister directly with the suggestions from the committee. Senator Afnanullah Khan commented that the role of the Commerce Ministry was not satisfactory in other export fields, but it claimed promoting the hemp policy. Senator Humayun added that hemp was a commodity which was already having great markets.

The committee also discussed the affairs of the National Institute of Electronics (NIE), especially the employees working there on deputation. The committee chairman directed the ministry to give a briefing regarding the status of appointments of regular heads of all the institutes and organizations working under this ministry.

After taking a briefing on all employees working in the NIE on a deputation, regular and contract basis with names, CNICs, grades and province identification, the chairman showed his displeasure over the non-appointment of the regular heads of the institutes.