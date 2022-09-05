No secret contacts between Imran, Nawaz, says Fawad

PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference in this undated photo. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunday denied any behind-the-scene links between former premiers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain denied outright the reports circulating in this regard and explained there was no need for any backchannel contact or meeting with Nawaz Sharif or any of his representatives.

“All such information can be mere speculations or an invention of a media cell. It has nothing to do with reality. PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s stance on the country’s political situation is very clear and blunt,” he said.

Imran Khan, he pointed out, was leading an unprecedented movement for real freedom. He added that no group or the elite had the right to take decisions or matters of the future of the country but in the interests of people.



“We will not be part of any secret and unannounced dialogue process without formal announcement of election date. The date of elections should be seriously considered and announced instead of creating such news stories,” he added.