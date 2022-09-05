No secret contacts between Imran, Nawaz, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunday denied any behind-the-scene links between former premiers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.
PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain denied outright the reports circulating in this regard and explained there was no need for any backchannel contact or meeting with Nawaz Sharif or any of his representatives.
“All such information can be mere speculations or an invention of a media cell. It has nothing to do with reality. PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s stance on the country’s political situation is very clear and blunt,” he said.
Imran Khan, he pointed out, was leading an unprecedented movement for real freedom. He added that no group or the elite had the right to take decisions or matters of the future of the country but in the interests of people.
“We will not be part of any secret and unannounced dialogue process without formal announcement of election date. The date of elections should be seriously considered and announced instead of creating such news stories,” he added.
ATHENS: Greece has blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border so far this year, the...
ISLAMABAD: Japan on Sunday handed over emergency relief goods comprising tents and plastic sheets to the National...
HAIFA, Israel: A Turkish warship docked in Israel over the weekend for the first time since 2010, amid improving ties...
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have introduced defence systems in 51 cities to counter biological, radiological and...
List of the world leaders, who will address the UNGA would be announced within days along with the schedule
VENICE: The little-known story of a teenage scientist who passed US nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union is the subject...
Comments