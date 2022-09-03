Fawad asks Sana for details of Imran’s security expenses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has sought details from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about expenses incurred on the security of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan claimed the government is spending Rs20 million per month on Imran’s security.

“Undoubtedly Imran is the most popular leader of the country facing extraordinary security threats since the ‘imported government’ imposed through foreign conspiracy”, Fawad said. He insisted the security of the PTI chairman was the primary task of the government. He claimed there was a huge difference between Imran and the criminals in the rank of the ‘imported government’.

He alleged it was the tradition of Sharifs and Zardaris to lavishly use the state resources as Rs364 million is spent on the protection and security of Sharifs’ Jati Umra palace. Fawad claimed that around 3,000 personnel have been deployed to guard this palace. He noted that the Sharifs and Zardaris were spending billions of rupees annually on their six camp offices which were the trademark of these ‘crooks’.

He said throughout his tenure as a premier, Imran stayed at his residence in Banigala, and even paid for the security wall around his house from his pocket. Fawad said the details released for the propaganda campaign against Imran Khan’s security expenses were worrying and despite serious security threats, the ‘imported government’ did not take any step for Imran Khan’s security.

“The PTI letter for the security of its chairman was also part of the record, Fawad said,” adding that the Interior Minister should provide official details about security expenses and 266 security personnel deputed on the security of Imran Khan.

Fawad also urged that the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan take notice of the campaign being run against the Honourable Chief Justice of Islamabad by a political party’s media group.