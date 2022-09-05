US Congress team visits flood-hit areas in Sindh

KARACHI ISLAMABAD: A five-member delegation from the United States led by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee visited the flood-hit areas of Sindh on Sunday, reported local media.

During its visit to the Dadu district, the delegation received a briefing on the rescue operations in the area and losses from the floods. General Officer Commanding Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Hasnat Ahmed, and Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah were present on occasion.

Earlier in the day, members of the US Congress, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Tom Suozzi arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit. Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday said in the given situation, USAID’s assistance to the flood victims was very important.

“We are grateful for the US support in dealing with the flood situation,” he said during his meeting with the visiting American legislators’ visit to Pakistan. The Senate chairman expressed the hope that this visit would lead to deepening of Pakistan-US relations.

The US delegation comprising Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, Chairperson of the Pakistani Caucus in the US Congress, Congressman All Green, Congressman Thomas Swazi and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Sanjrani here.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Azam Khan Swati and Senator Dilawar Khan were also present in the meeting. The Senate chairman hosted a dinner in honour of the delegation.

Sanjrani said the visit will also play an important role in strengthening relations between the parliaments of the two countries, adding more high-level exchanges between the two countries will be useful in strengthening the relationship. “Pakistan seeks a bilateral, long-term and multi-faceted lasting relationship with the United States,” said the Senate chairman.

The Senate chairman welcomed the Congressmen’s visit to Pakistan and he briefed the US delegation about the flood situation caused by the recent heavy rains. The US delegation expressed regret over the loss of lives and property due to the recent floods. “We stand with the government and people of Pakistan in this difficult time. We will continue to assist Pakistan in dealing with natural disasters,” the delegation said. The US legislators said Pakistan had played a key role in establishing peace in the region.