Punjab yet to enforce edibles official rates

LAHORE:The provincial government has yet to implement the official rates of the edibles which are skyrocketed due to ongoing floods in different parts of the country which adversely affected the connectivity and transportation of goods to non-flooded areas.

Across the City, official rate lists are not implemented while open violation of the rate list was witnessed. The district management did not take notice of the public complaints as well so the sellers are daring to overcharge the general public.

This week price of chicken was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs246 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, and chicken meat fixed at Rs369 per kg, and sold at Rs380-650 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade price reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs70-76 per kg, B-Grade Rs65-70 per kg, C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs42-46 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, potato white by Rs4 per kg fixed at Rs34-37 kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs62, fixed at Rs120-128 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs105-112 kg, sold at Rs220-230 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs86-92 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs112 per kg, fixed at Rs203-218 per kg, sold at Rs400-500 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs188-198 per kg, and C-grade at Rs175-185 per kg, B&C sold at Rs300-350 per kg.

The price of garlic local increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs280-380 per kg, garlic harnai fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg and Chinese by Rs10 per kg, at Rs285-295 sold at RS400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs350-360 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs360-370 per kg, both sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

Bitter gourd price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Spinach price was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of lemon local reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Pumpkin price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs140-150 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade further increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs190-197 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, B-grade at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs320-330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs100 per bundle. Green beans were sold at Rs400-500 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53-182 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

The price of Banana Special reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs150-157 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs100-105 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs67-70 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs45-48 per dozen, sold at Rs60-70 per dozen.

Grapes Gola was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs136-142 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

Guava price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Pomegranate local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs140-146 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.

Sweet fruit A-grade was fixed at Rs220-230 per dozen, sold at Rs350 per dozen, B-grade at Rs130-135 per dozen, sold at Rs200-250 per dozen.