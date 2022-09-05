 
Monday September 05, 2022
World

Sudan floods

By AFP
September 05, 2022

Khartoum: More than 100 people have been killed and tens of thousands of homes destroyed by flooding caused by torrential rain since Sudan’s wet season began in May, police said on Sunday. Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan between May and October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking property, infrastructure and crops.

