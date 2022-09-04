PM sets up NFRCC to boost flood relief efforts

PM Shehbaz Sharif. APP

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has established National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) with representatives from the federal, provincial governments and armed forces is aimed to better articulate and synergise flood relief efforts during the rescue, relief and rehabilitation/reconstruction activities.

According to an official notification regarding the establishment of NFRCC, the centre would asses, plan, execute and coordinate various facets of the response to the current flood situation while synchronising internal and international elements of relief efforts. Besides, NFRCC would ensure the provision of requisite preparatory foresight in the long run for introducing required resilience in the national system/infrastructure against such future disasters. The Coordination Centre would be headed by the prime minister as chairman with minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives as its deputy chairman while Commander Army Air Defence Command will act as national coordinator.

Ministers of Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Finance, Climate Change, Communications, Minister of State for Finance, Advisor to the PM on Establishment, Coordinator to the PM on Economy & Energy and Chairman NDMA would be its members.



Given the unprecedented nature of flood situation in Pakistan during the current monsoon season, the prime minister had directed for the establishment of a national-level response coordination centre to better synergise national response to the disaster caused by recent floods.

According to the official notification, the NFRCC would keep the prime minister regularly updated through progress reports. Various secretaries of the relevant ministries, provincial governments and regional and armed forces representatives would be the permanent members of NFRCC.

All the concerned ministries/divisions, provinces, AJK/GB and other organisations were further requested to immediately nominate their representatives for the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people. During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister was informed about the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected populace in the province. The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the Sindh chief minister and Sindh government in the relief and rehabilitation activities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed gratitude to President of China Xi Jinping for assistance package of RMB 400 million for flood-victims in Pakistan. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, Highly grateful to H.E.

President Xi Jinping for Chinese assistance package of RMB 400 million, up from initial RMB 100 million, for flood victims in Pakistan. This is a reflection of our unique bond of friendship. This support will help provide much needed relief to the people, he added.

Meanwhile, four planes from UAE and Qatar carrying relief goods for the flood victims arrived Pakistan on Saturday as the country remains devastated by the monsoon rains that resulted in flash floods, causing more than 1,000 deaths and displacement of millions of people, reported local media, reported local media.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed relief goods from the friendly Muslim countries. The planes carrying relief goods have arrived at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi from Doha and UAE while the latter has also provided a field hospital to deal with the water-borne diseases among the victims. Pakistan is receiving flood relief goods globally especially from Qatar, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from President of Sri Lanka on Saturday. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe offered sympathies on the widespread devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and condoled with the prime minister the loss of lives. He expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan braving the unforeseen natural calamity with resolve.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Ranil Wickremesinghe for his compassion and expression of support in these testing times and briefed him on the large-scale destruction caused across Pakistan by unprecedented rainfall resulting in floods and landslides.

The prime minister highlighted that the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives livelihoods livestock crops property and critical infrastructure.

The prime minister also felicitated President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his election as the new President of Sri Lanka.

The two leaders expressed the desire to further strengthen the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in areas of mutual interest. Meanwhile, upon the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, power supply in 46 flood-affected grid stations out of a total of 81 power grid stations of different power distribution companies had been restored.

To avoid power electrocution incidents, work on 35 grid stations in the flood-affected areas had not commenced yet. These included; 25 grid stations in Balochistan, 5 each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two transmission line of 220KV of National Transmission and Dispatch Company had been affected from Sibi to Quetta and from Dadu to Khuzdar. The work on Dadu to Khuzdar transmission lines would be completed by tomorrow which would restore 300 MW power supply in the affected areas whereas the work on Sibi to Quetta is expected to be completed by September 10. Flood water had damaged 10 towers in these areas. The restoration work was also in progress from Sibbi to Mach transmission line.

In Sindh province, 5 grid stations and 2 grid stations in Balochistan had been still inundated under 3-4 feet of flood water and the power in these stations would be restored with the recession of flood water.