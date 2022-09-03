Autopsy report confirms girl found dead in swimming pool was raped

LAHORE:The post-mortem report of a 10-year-old girl, who was found dead in a private swimming pool in the Manwan area, has confirmed that the victim was raped.

The victim was found dead in the swimming pool on August 28. The owner was already in police custody while efforts were being made to nab Aslam, an employee of the swimming pool.

Bodies found: Bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from different areas of the City on Friday.

A decomposed body of a 32-year-old man was found under the Metro Orange Train bridge in Qila Gujar Singh area and a 50-year-old man was found dead in Saadi Park, Lytton Road. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

gunned down: A 20-year-old girl was gunned down by her fiancé in the Iqbal Town area on Friday. The victim identified as "R" got two bullet wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. Police arrested the accused Muhammad Ali and shifted the body to the morgue.

Woman gang-raped: A woman was gang-raped by two persons in the Nawankot area. The accused identified as Zohaib and Talha called the woman at their place for job and raped her. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and arrested the main accused Talha and handed over him to the gender cell, while raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Burglar couple: Sundar Investigations Police arrested a suspected burglar couple on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Maria Amir and Amir. Police also recovered Rs4.6 million cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. The suspects would conduct theft in the houses while employed as domestic workers.

BIKE THIEF: Iqbal Town police arrested a bike thief. The arrested suspect was identified as Zain Anjum. A case has been registered against him.

ROBBERS: Chuhng Chowki Sher Shah police arrested three suspected robbers. They were identified as Awais alias Awaisi, Amir and Ali Abbass.