Saqib Hanif reports for national camp

KARACHI: Pakistan football team goalkeeper Saqib Hanif has returned from his professional stint with a Maldives club and was going to join the national team's camp in Lahore on Thursday.
Saqib is expected to be an automatic choice for the national team's camp as he is the fittest player among Pakistani footballers and has been consistently playing leagues in the Maldives during the last few years when there was no football activity in the country due to various issues and international ban.
"Yes, I returned on Wednesday and am on my way to Lahore to join the camp today by 9:30pm," Saqib told 'The News'.
Saqib's club Green Streets finished fourth in the Dhivehi Premier League recently. The club won bronze medal in the FA Cup and Saqib was a key keeper of the victorious side.
After a huge gap, Pakistani footballers have assembled in Lahore for trials from which players will be shortlisted for a camp which will begin after September 2 for national duty.
Knowing the importance of the national team's camp, Saqib said he was extremely happy. "It's really a great feeling," Saqib said. "Imagine, I am back after almost nine months but I did not go home and am heading towards Lahore to join the camp," he added.
