Imran annoyed with Punjab minister for not writing letter to PM

PTI chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari. —File/Pildat

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is quite upset with Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari for not writing a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the sources, former Punjab minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will likely to replace Mohisin Leghari. A couple of days ago, a video was leaked relating to conversation between former federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin and provincial finance ministers in which Shaukat Tarin, on the direction of Imran Khan, asking them to write letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on IMF programme.

According to the TV reports, Mohsin Leghari can sacrifice his ministry for not writing letter to prime minister because Imran Khan is upset with him on not following his directions. The party sources said that the party had to face humiliation on not writing letter to PM. The sources said that there is strong chances of Mohsin Leghari’s replacement with Hashim Jawan Bakht as Punjab finance minister.

The sources said that Mohsin Leghari was not invited to meeting in Islamabad to discuss financial situation of Punjab and Hashim Jawan Bakht attended the meeting in connection with finance department.

