Azma reacts to audio call of Tareen, Leghari

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said it was clear that PTI was carrying out an anti-national agenda.
She said this while reacting to the audio call of Shaukat Tareen and Mohsin Leghari here Monday. In her statement, she said every day Imran Khan was declaring himself a foreign agent.
“Shaukat Tareen called Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra at the behest of Imran Khan like Shehbaz Gul gave a statement of inciting rebellion at the behest of Imran Khan,” she said, adding the government has been continuously negotiating with the IMF for the past three months.
The coalition parties of the government were trying to put the country’s economy back on track, she said, adding the Pakistani nation, PMLN and the coalition parties of the government would eliminate all the conspiracies of the enemies of the country and they would not succeed.
