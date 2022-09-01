Four Indian women die after sterilisation

NEW DELHI: Four women have died and nine others were hospitalised after undergoing sterilisation at a government-run medical camp in India, an official said on Wednesday.
India has been running sterilisation programmes for almost seven decades to control its burgeoning population, but the family planning scheme has often run into controversies such as botched surgeries or coercion including when millions were forcefully operated on in the 1970s.
A medical officer in the southern state of Telangana said more than three dozen women were operated on at a state-run sterilisation camp last Thursday and four of them died over the weekend due to suspected sepsis.
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday announced it is taking action to tackle a US-wide teacher...
NEW DELHI: India will formally commission its first home-built aircraft carrier on Friday, the culmination of 17 years...
REVADIM, Israel: Israeli archaeologists on Wednesday displayed a rare tusk half a million years old, from an enormous...
WASHINGTON: Top secret documents found at Donald Trump’s Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI...
MOSCOW: Iran wants stronger guarantees included in a text put forward by the EU aiming to salvage Tehran’s landmark...
GENEVA: More than 50,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in the global outbreak, WHO figures showed on Wednesday,...
Comments