Iran jails 21 over deadly building collapse

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary said on Wednesday that 21 people including high-ranking local officials have been jailed after they were convicted over the deadly collapse of a building that triggered widespread anti-corruption protests.

The 10-storey Metropol building that was under construction in the city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province collapsed on May 23, leading to the deaths of 43 people. "The 21 defendants were sentenced to three years in prison for manslaughter caused by failing to respect government regulations and building safety, resulting in the deaths of 36 men and 7 women," the Judicial Authority reported on its Mizan Online site.