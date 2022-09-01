Photo contest

 
Thursday September 01, 2022
Islamabad

By APP
September 01, 2022

Islamabad : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has announced to hold a photographic competition on World Tourism Day to be observed across the globe on September 22. The participants are being encouraged to submit photographs on different themes by September 15, an official of PTDC told this agency.

According to him, the country’s tourist attractions, landscapes, culture and life, adventure sports and flora & fauna were the major themes of the competition.

