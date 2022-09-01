Odho asks senior police officers to help flood victims

Karachi’s Additional IG Javed Alam Odho has appealed to senior police officers to help the flood victims.

Chairing a meeting on relief and rehabilitation activities at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday, he said police officers should participate in relief activities with the help of their friends and philanthropists and arrange camps, dry food and medicines for the affected people.

Collect relief materials at the district level and distribute them to the victims in collaboration with the range DIGs and SSUs headquarters, the city police chief said, adding that concrete measures were needed to ensure safe delivery of relief goods.

According to officials, Odho said a large number of flood victims were coming to Karachi, and the administration needed to be supported for solving the problems faced by them. All range DIGs, DIG Crime Investigation Agency, all district SSPs and SP investigations attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Malir SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur and the deputy commissioner distributed one month’s ration to 1,000 flood-affected families in Kund Jhand and Moidan areas. A free medical camp was also organised with the cooperation of the district administration and police, from which 2,000 people benefited. The government has declared Kund Jhand and Moidan as disaster-hit areas due to heavy rains and floods.

With the cooperation of the District Municipal Corporation and the deputy commissioner of Malir, the streets damaged by rains and floods have been partially restored for traffic with the help of heavy machinery. Families affected by natural disasters will not be left alone, and the district police and administration are standing by their Pakistani brothers in this hour of trial by using all possible resources, said a statement.

Rangers operations

The Sindh Rangers also operated in flood-affected areas in the interior of Sindh, including Tehsil Mirpur Mathelo of the Ghotki district and Dahar. Ration bags were distributed among victims in Sardargarh, Goth Islampat, Goth Bhatti and adjoining areas.

Ration bags were also given to affected people in Goth Fatehpur of District Khairpur, Goth Ali Mardan Khan, Goth Arab Khan, Goth Sher Dal and the adjoining areas of Tangwani Tehsil of the Kashmore district.

Ration bags were also distributed in flood-affected areas of the Larkana district near Pehiyar Canal, as well as in the adjoining areas of Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Khapro, Sinjhoro, Goth Asghar Khan, Goth Khandan, Hathungo, Goth Umar Din, Goth Ghatham Marri, Goth Barchari, Goth Barchari of District Sanghar.

The relief goods, including mosquito nets and water bottles, were distributed in the rural areas of Jamshoro, District Hyderabad, rice, mineral water, barley and dry milk were given to victims in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and adjoining areas.