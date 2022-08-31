The UAE’s humanitarian assistance for the flood affected people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: First of all, I would like to extend my condolences to the government and brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the victims of recent devastating floods across the country, and express my sympathy with the families of the victims wishing speedy recovery for the injured.



In implementation of the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, an air bridge of humanitarian aid has been established for Pakistan, to transport relief aid, shelter materials and humanitarian needs for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan.

This assistance includes tons of food and health packages, various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, with the aim of contributing in efforts to relieve the affected population and providing the necessary needs in such circumstances, especially for vulnerable groups of women and children.

First Emirati relief aid plane landed in Islamabad on Sunday, carrying various food and shelter aid, to be followed by a number of other aid planes over the coming days to provide support to mitigate the repercussions caused by the recent floods and torrential rains in Pakistan.

These assistance programs confirm the depth and strength of the relations between our two brotherly countries, and that the UAE has contributed over the past decades in alleviating many humanitarian crises that Pakistan witnessed, especially those related to natural disasters, the UAE humanitarian support extends a helping hand to all affected communities around the world, based on the global humanitarian role of the UAE, whose principles were established by its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, may Allah bless his soul.

The importance of humanitarian support for the affected regions in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was directed by the leadership of the UAE is based on a specific priority by providing relief to people and facilitating their lives, in accordance with the approach and principles of the UAE leadership in human development for needy peoples.

Although, the constant downpour since 15 June is hampering relief efforts in flood hit areas, but our charitable organization such as UAE Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and other charitable organizations are working closely with relevant Pakistani authorities to provide rescue and relief assistance aid to the victims of devastating floods and monsoon that caused the colossal loss, and successfully distributing vital food packages, shelter and medical supplies among the affected peoples in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and KP provinces, a mobile clinic is also treating people in flood hit areas of Sindh province.

A commitment to the humanitarian orientation by the UAE is considered an authentic and consistent approach of its foreign policy since the era of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, being strengthened and developed during the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and today, we are witnessing it as an rooted approach of the thought of the leader of our march, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Finally, I reiterate the UAE’s firm commitment to support our brotherly people of Pakistan in the difficult times, and our readiness to provide every possible assistance in coordination and partnership of the Pakistani authorities.