Four shot dead in Kohat

KOHAT: Unidentified motorcyclists gunned down four persons outside a motor bargain here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that four persons were standing outside a motor bargain in Shinwari Town when

two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on

them, injuring them seriously. The assailants managed to escape after the incident.

The injured were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were identified as Amanullah, Munir, Tahir and Khalid.

The police have registered the case and started an investigation.