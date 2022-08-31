JUI-F accuses Sindh govt of hampering relief activities in city

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh leaders have alleged that the Sindh government is creating hurdles for the party in setting up relief camps for the flood victims.

“The lengthy process of obtaining permission for relief camps has put political and religious parties in trouble and they are forced to suspend relief activities,” they said in a statement on Tuesday.

JUI-F Sindh spokesperson Maulana Samiul Haque Swati said the party had established relief camps at 20 locations in the West district of Karachi, but due to the recent restrictions imposed by the provincial government those camps were closed. He said law enforcement agencies were asking for NOCs from the camp organisers. When party workers and volunteers approached the District West deputy commissioner for NOCs, he forwarded the matter to the SSP, and when the SSP was approached he forwarded the case to the SHOs of respective areas.

“Due to the negative attitude of the provincial government, the relief process has been affected and stopped. The Sindh government should not hinder the relief activities to help the affected people,” he said and asked if political and religious parties registered by the Election Commission of Pakistan stopped their relief activities, the rehabilitation of millions of victims would not be completed in the coming one year. The provincial government should allow relief activities, he demanded.