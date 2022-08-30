Dossier on how diplomatic cipher was played up is ready

PTI chairman Imran Khan. —File photo

ISLAMABAD: While the audio leak unmasking the PTI’s alleged plan to sabotage Pakistan’s deal with IMF for $6 billion has gone viral, a dossier on how Imran Khan planned to use the diplomatic cipher for political gains still remains a secret closely guarded by a few hands, The News has learnt. If and when it will be brought to public attention is best known to the custodians of the dossier.

A well-placed official privy to the dossier said that they were in receipt of information that how it was planned to “play up” the diplomatic cipher and who directed to whom after the Vote of No Confidence neared. This resulted in further deteriorating relations with the US which was already upset with Imran Khan’s statements critical of Americans withdrawal from Afghanistan. The official didn’t share details of what the dossier contains.

After Taliban took over Kabul, Khan had said that Afghans the broke chain of slavery. “Americans would say that Khan added insult to injury by making irresponsible statements,” said the well-placed official. PTI’s supporters in the US had also raised funds for the Trump campaign during the American election, this didn’t go well with the Biden administration, he said.

The official also blamed Asad Majid, then Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington, for exaggerating in the analysis of his discussion with Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. To substantiate his point against Majid, the official quoted another instance when mis-communication occurred on the issue of a meeting during Khan’s visit to Washington when Trump was the president.



He said Pakistan received ciphers from other countries too which were rather stronger than the American one. One such was sent by a Gulf state after Khan made an unguarded commentary about the ruler of that country, said the official. He also referred to an important European country doing the same to convey its reservation, he added. Keeping that in view, the diplomatic cipher from the US didn’t have literal meaning as was conveyed to the public at large to give an impression as if the no-confidence motion was the result of the diplomatic cipher.