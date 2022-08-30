World leaders express grief over floods’ catastrophe

Flood affected people evacuate from flood water at khair muhammad pahwar goht after heavy rain in this areas. —APP/ Farhan khan

ISLAMABAD: Adding her voice to the international relief efforts for the flood victims in Pakistan, Queen Elizabeth on Monday said she was ‘deeply saddened by the widespread flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan this summer’.

Pakistan has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging nearly one million homes. The death toll is reported to be at least 1,061 people.

Queen Elizabeth, in her message to President Arif Alvi, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

Other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indian Premier Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi, UAE ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, European Union (EU), Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and other world leaders as well as organisations expressed their sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods across Pakistan in the current month.



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the severe floods hitting the country. The Chinese president noted that severe floods have occurred recently in Pakistan, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, President Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

He pointed out that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and “ironclad” friends, China and Pakistan have been sharing weal and woe for a long time, reaching out to each other and responding to major challenges, such as natural disasters side by side. After the floods struck, China has responded immediately, and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work, he said.

President Xi also said he believes that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, those in the disaster-hit areas will surely overcome the flood and rebuild their homes as early as possible.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow and grief over the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” the Indian PM tweeted on Monday.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also extended his well wishes to Pakistan for the flood disaster caused by heavy monsoon rains across the country.

Erdogan expressed his readiness to extend all kinds of support to “the people of Pakistan in this difficult time, as always,” in a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

He prayed to Allah to show mercy on those who lost their lives and grant speedy recovery to the injured. Expressing solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said Iran is ready to provide Pakistan with relief aid, as the monsoon floods have hit areas across the country and affected more than 30 million people.

In a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, Raeisi said he has tasked relevant bodies in Iran with supplying all necessary assistance to the flood-hit people as soon as possible.

He offered his condolences and expressed his sympathy with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the tragedy. Several other world leaders, including presidents, prime ministers and rulers across the world expressed their sympathies over the loss of precious lives during the recent floods in Pakistan and offered their support to the government and people of Pakistan.