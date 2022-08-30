PPFL not possible until NC gets accounts control

KARACHI: Holding Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) will not be possible until FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee gets control of the official accounts of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), it has been reliably learnt.

According to sources, NC wants to hold the Premier League and National Challenge Cup but it cannot announce these events until it gets possession of the official accounts of the PFF which are still in litigation.

Sources said that the accounts case is in the final stages and a hearing is scheduled to be held on September 7 at the sessions court in Lahore. Sources said currently NC is handling various matters through an interim financial arrangement.

Sources said that the women's team SAFF Cup participation and national men's team trials and camp have also been managed through the interim financial arrangement. Following the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's step to lift ban on departmental sports it was expected that the football league would be announced but NC sources told this correspondent that it would not be possible until the PFF regular accounts matter was resolved.

The Premier League has been a key source of income for the country's mainstream players but it could not be held during the last few years because of infighting among various factions. Last time the Premier League was held in 2018-2019 which was handled by former FIFA-recognised PFF for the first half. The latter half was conducted by the PFF which had been formed under the Supreme Court-ordered elections.

It has been learnt that NC is hopeful that accounts matter will be resolved soon. Sources said that NC wants to bring all departments under the AFC Club Licensing net. Sources said that NC is considering establishing a club licensing wing in the secretariat which will have technical people in order to handle the matter effectively.

Sources said that NC wants departments to become productive commodities. “Not only departments but the whole club structure will be upgraded,” a source said. It has been learnt that NC also wants to hold age-group events once the accounts issue is resolved.

Sources said that NC has set in place top security to look after the PFF headquarters and its staff. They added that it would take further measures to ensure the safety of the house and all staff members.

FIFA has recently restored Pakistan membership and NC is trying to conduct the PFF elections within the legal time-frame and is also handling the day-to-day affairs of football in the country.

NC has sent national women football team to Nepal to feature in the SAFF Women Championship which begins in Kathmandu from September 6. Pakistan will face India in their opener on September 7.

Meanwhile, NC has also invited 90 players to Lahore for three-day trials in order to pick probables for national men's team camp which will begin on Wednesday (tomorrow) at Lahore. Pakistan men's team is expected to play against some foreign team on home soil in near future as NC is trying to invite a foreign nation.