Rich tributes paid to Hakim Said for establishing Naunehal Assembly

Renowned playwright Anwar Maqsood has paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said for establishing the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly (HNA), calling it a unique and innovative forum for children.

He was speaking as chief guest of the first session of a HNA meeting held at a hotel recently. The session was titled “Hamdard Naunehal Assembly -- A successful journey since 1985”. Maqsood appreciated the assembly for its discipline and was particularly impressed by its former members who were now successful in their respective fields and serving the nation.

Ghazi Salahuddin, a prominent journalist, was the chief guest of the second session titled “This is our country, have we played our due part in its progress?” He recalled the words of Hakim Said as saying, “Grow children (Naunehals); Pakistan will automatically grow.” He said Hakim Mohammed Said was an exceptional visionary and patriot, and throughout his life, he was steadfast in promoting the education and health sectors.

Sadia Rashid, president of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, presided over the sessions of the meeting. In her welcome address, she said Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said established the HNA to enlighten the young minds, boost their confidence and equip them with skills to meet future challenges so that they could serve the nation with the best of their abilities.

She said Hakim Said had correctly perceived that in order to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country, it was necessary to develop the spirit of patriotism among the hearts and minds of all Pakistani children.

Former HNA members, who are now professionals serving the nation in different fields, attended the meeting to express their gratitude and pay tribute to Hakim Said and the HNA.

They were of the view that the HNA played a significant role in grooming and shaping their personalities and character. The Hamdard Naunehal Assembly worked as a children’s parliament, similar to the parliament of Pakistan, in order to train and provide the younger generation opportunities to discuss political and national matters and suggest solutions. Through the Naunehal Assembly, Hakim Said provided an opportunity for children to understand state affairs, which was a great service to the nation, they said. They also stressed the need to promote education and health of children for greater progress and prosperity of the country.