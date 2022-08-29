Deal with IMF will have to be made public: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said the inflation rate had reached 44 percent, making it impossible for the middle class to pay the price of electricity and expensive fuel.

In a tweet, he said in the current circumstances, the coalition government will have to make the deal with the IMF public. He said members of the ruling coalition could not be trusted blindly, as their position with regard to the country’s financial matters was controversial. Fawad said the worst model of fascist rule prevailed in Pakistan in the current circumstances. He said the Sindh government had given terrorist leaflets to the protesters during the visit of Shehbaz Sharif. All this was happening despite the clear orders of the seven-member bench of the Supreme Court, he said.

“The rate of inflation has reached the highest level in the country’s history. If inflation continues to reign in the country, the weekly rate will reach the highest level in the country’s history,” he added.

The rate has increased by 1.83% for the second consecutive week after which the inflation rate has reached 44.58% weekly. The prices of 23 essential commodities increased during the recent week.