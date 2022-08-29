PTI’s ‘toxic discourse’ to affect relief operations: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: With the monsoon floods already leaving a trail of death and destruction across the country, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Sunday blasted the PTI’s ‘toxic discourse’ on the monsoon disaster, warning it would compromise the relief operations.

“It is unfortunate that at a time of national emergency, the opposition leadership and rank and file are busy scoring points instead of helping those in need. From social media activists who are urging local and international donors to not assist Pakistan’s vulnerable people and over 33 million affected, the toxic discourse of the PTI continues to compromise Pakistan’s relief efforts. This is a highly irresponsible behaviour at a time when the country is reeling from shocks like never seen before,” the minister said in a statement. She said as the monster flooding continued, the tally of its victims could rise.

“A total of 1,033 people have lost their lives and more than 1,500 have been injured. The Kabul River has very high flood levels at Nowshera with the water crossing 300,000 cusecs mark. That’s why people in some areas have not been allowed to return. Flood levels in the Indus River are very high at Taunsa, Sukkur and Chashma and medium at Guddu and Kotri,” she said.

The minister said rains had disrupted the essential communications systems, which were being rebuilt by the National Highway Authority and other agencies.



She said Kalam had received most rains at 41.5mm and Bagrot in the Gilgit-Baltistan region 21mm on Sunday and more downpours were expected to fall in the northern part of AJK, KP and Balochistan.

Sherry said the humanitarian action was being led by the government and supported by the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies.

“As the rain has abated in some areas, the NDMA and Pakistan Army have increased their helicopter sorties for rescue. The Pakistan Navy has also been deployed on a terrain it would not normally operate its boats,” she said.

The minister said the Economic Affairs Division and other ministries were working around the clock with about 35 multilateral and bilateral donors to assess the needs and bridge gaps in relief efforts.

She said the Benazir Income Support Programme had started rolling out Rs25,000 relief tranches of Rs35 billion for the most vulnerable with 218,112 people provided with immediate cash assistance. She said the federal government was providing Rs1 million ex-gratia compensation to the next of kin of families, who had lost their loved ones and Rs250,000 to those who had been injured. Sherry said Rs500,000 was being given away for destroyed houses and Rs250,000 for damaged houses.

She said hygiene kits and waterproof tents were in short supply. “Many are being housed in closed schools, as the ground is too wet. Just as we battle with relentless rains in the south of Pakistan in over 72 calamity-hit districts, the Indus River flooding from the north has increased the number of calamity-hit districts as reports of floods in Gilgit-Baltistan come in as well,” she said.