Mayor visits flood-hit areas in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Mayor, Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Sunday visited the flood affected areas in the provincial capital and distrusted relief items among the affectees.
The mayor and other local government representatives visited Mamo Khatke, Shah Alam, Mian Gujar, Naguman, Adizai, Daudzai, Dilzak and other areas and distributed food items among the flood victims.
Talking to flood victims, Zubair Ali said that the flood victims would be
provided with all possible facilities.
He also delivered food items, including water, biscuits, coffees, cold drinks and other items, to the flood-affected areas.
In this regard, relief teams have been formed which will help the flood victims.
The mayor said that they were standing with the flood victims and they would not be left alone in this time of trouble.
He said that the victims would be taken care of and TMA Shah Alam would provide all possible facilities to the victims.
