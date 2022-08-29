‘Seminaries fortresses of Islam, legacy of Suffa’

LAHORE:President of Minhajul Quran International (MQI) and Minhaj University Lahore BoG deputy chairman, Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri said that religious seminaries are the fortress of Islam and the protectors and inheritors of the scholarly legacy of Suffa (RA), a sheltered raised platform set up by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bokhari, Amir Mutthidda Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, said if we make Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) our practical role model, we will be rid of all the social and moral scourges that have bedeviled our lives. Syed Tahir Raza Bokhari, Director Aukaf Punjab, thanked Shaykh-ul-Islam Dr Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri for including Seerat-ur-Rasool (PBUH) as a proper subject in the syllabi of Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan.

Jamaat-i-Islami senior leader Dr Farid Paracha said that there is great desire and thirst for modern religious education. He said that we are thankful to Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri who quenched this scholarly thirst by including Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in the curriculum of Nizam-ul-Madris Pakistan as a proper subject. Allama Toquir Abbas said that the combination of modern and religious education in the syllabi of Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan is its unique feature. General Secretary Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan Allama Mir Asif Akbar said that such a feat was achieved after 300 years. He said that the unique and modern system of education established by Nizam-ul-Madaris Pakistan has laid down the foundation of scholarly and intellectual revolution in the religious seminaries.