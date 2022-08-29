Onion, tomato prices up as flood disrupts supply

LAHORE:Flood disrupted supply of the perishable from the producing areas that caused sharp rise in the rates of onion and tomato in the City markets.

Onion sold at Rs350-400 per kg while tomato sold at Rs400-450 per kg. The increase in onion price on week-on-week basis is Rs75 per kg in official rate list and tomato is Rs234 per kg. However, on ground the increase in the rates are more than this as the district government has not only failed to implement the official rates but also remained unable to ensure the availability of these perishable items.

Contrary to this, the Model Bazaar organised by the Industry Department of the Punjab managed to ensure availability of onion at Rs2 per lesser than the official rates issued by the deputy commissioner. The model bazaar authority is ensuring it without any subsidy from the government.

The deputy commissioner was not available to comment on the issue as this scribe made many attempts to get his version. On each call, Deputy Commissioner office’s operator attended the call and said he was in the meeting and message was conveyed to the deputy commissioner.

Interestingly, the Deputy Commissioner after assuming the charge had tweeted price control his top priority work. But it is yet to be enforced so the general public remained at the mercy of the sellers and mafia manipulating the rates from wholesale level.

Further, the increase in the rates was witnessed after the disrupted supplies of onion and tomato due to ongoing flood in different parts of the country. During these months, tomato is mainly transported from hilly areas to the plain areas markets. But the supply chain is disrupted due to road blockage and restricted movement of the transport in the flood areas. Similarly, onion supplies are also affected.

This week price of chicken increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs241 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs362 per kg, and sold Rs380-650 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, B-Grade Rs85-90 per kg, C-grade at Rs80-85 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, potato white at Rs30-33 kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs75, fixed at Rs180-190 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, B-grade at Rs160-167 per kg, sold at Rs235-250 per kg, and C-grade sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs234 per kg, fixed at Rs320-330 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs290-300 per kg, and C-grade at Rs240-250 per kg, B&C sold at Rs350 per kg.

The price of garlic local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs205-215 per kg, sold at Rs280-380 per kg, garlic harnai fixed at Rs255-265 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg and Chinese fixed at Rs275-285, sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai gained by Rs75 per kg, fixed at Rs375-385 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs335-345 per kg, both sold at Rs450-480 per kg.

Cucumber Farm was increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs200 per kg.

Brinjal price gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs86-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Bitter gourd price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Spinach price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Zucchini local white gained by Rs32 per kg, fixed at Rs140-147 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, and Zucchini local black by Rs30 per kg, at Rs180-187 per kg, sold at Rs220 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs235-245 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs140-150 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Ladyfinger was increased by Rs10 per kg, unchanged at Rs120-125 kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs130-150 per kg.

Capsicum price was increased by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Price of cauliflower was further gained by Rs32 per kg, fixed at Rs150-158 per kg, sold up to Rs250 per kg, and cabbage by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) unchanged at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs240 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs100 per bundle.

Green beans were sold at Rs300-400 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53-192 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

The price of Banana Special gained by Rs9 per dozen, fixed at Rs155-162 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs70-74 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs45-47 per dozen, sold at Rs60-70 per dozen.

Peach A-grade gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs185-193 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at 150-180 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs64-184 per kg, sold at Rs150-450 per kg.

Plump A-grade was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs182-190 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Peer was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs130-200 per kg.

Grapes Gola was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs155-162 per kg, sold at Rs250-260 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg.

Pomegranate local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs200-350 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs140-147 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.