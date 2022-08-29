Woman, two children among five killed in road accidents

A woman and two children among five people lost their lives in different road traffic accidents in the city on Sunday. The minors were aged four and seven.

According to details, a passer-by was killed after a speeding truck hit her in the Banaras area within the limits of the Pirabad police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the spot and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

She was identified as 38-year-old Shahnaz, wife of Nazeer. She was a resident of Orangi Town. Police said the driver of the truck has been arrested. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Moreover, a minor boy was also crushed to death under the wheels of a trailer truck in the Pirabad area. The boy was crossing the road when the accident occurred. He was identified as four-year-old Atiqullah, son of Samiullah. His body was taken to ASH. He was a resident of the Kati Pahari area. Police said the driver of the truck has been arrested. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Similarly, another minor boy lost his life after a truck hit him while he was crossing the road in the Surjani Town area. He was taken to ASH. The victim was identified as seven-year-old Mateenullah, a resident of the same area. Police said the driver of the truck has been arrested. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

On the Super Highway, a man identified as 35-year-old Sajjad, son of Shirin Dad, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him within the jurisdiction of the SITE Super Highway police station. He was taken to ASH. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Another man, identified as 35-year-old Ansar, was killed in a road accident in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the accident took place when a speeding vehicle hit him. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Firing incidents

Four people were wounded in different incidents of firing in the city on Sunday. The victims include a woman, who got hit by a stray bullet, and a teenager. A man was injured during a mugging, while another was hit by a stray bullet.

According to details, 25-year-old Rehmatullah, son of Noor Hassan, was wounded by firing in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Police said the man was shot when he resisted an attempt to mug him.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident. Separately, 40-year-old Amjad Khan was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the North Nazimabad area within the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station. He was taken to ASH. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Similarly, 23-year-old Urooj Bibi was wounded after a stray bullet hit her in the Baldia Town locality. She was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Moreover, 18-year-old Shahzaib was injured in a firing incident in the Clifton area. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police are yet to ascertain the circumstances of the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the incident.