Pope urges aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Pope Francis speaks during a consistory to create 20 new cardinals, on August 27, 2022 at St. Peter´s Basilica in The Vatican.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pope Francis on Sunday called on the international community to help Pakistan, where deadly floods have killed more than 1,000 people.



The Argentine pontiff appealed for “prompt and generous international solidarity”, and said he was praying for the victims. His comments came as he visited the city of L’Aquila in central Italy, which was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 300 people in 2009.

On the other hand, responding to Pakistani authorities’ appeal for heal, China, the United Kingdom (UK), Azerbaijan, Canada and United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan on Sunday and announced financial and material relief for them.

According to a report, published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong met federal ministers Shazain Bugti and Ahsan Iqbal to assure China’s unwavering support during the difficult times. He handed over the PKR 15 million donation to PM Relief Fund from the Chinese companies.

The Red Cross Society of China has already provided emergency cash assistance of US$300,000 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, a spokesman said. Separately, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed condolences to Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Azerbaijan Permanent Representative to Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada on Sunday said that under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his country would provide US$2 million (Rs440 million) relief assistance to Pakistan to cope with the situation in the aftermath of recent massive floods.

UK Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa, UN and the Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said on Sunday, “Floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million to help the immediate aftermath.

“We are also working directly with the Pakistan authorities to establish what further assistance and support they require.” The minister said the UK also provides assistance to Pakistan through international organisations working directly with the victims of the disaster, including the World Bank and United Nations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is providing support to Pakistan through United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and Red Cross Canada will provide food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible.

In a tweet, he said like many other Canadians, he was also thinking of everyone affected by flooding in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the first flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), carrying over 3,000 tons of relief goods including tents, food, medicines and other items of basic needs reached Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan on Sunday.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi handed over the relief goods to Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal at the base. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday 15 more planeloads of relief goods from the UAE would arrive in Pakistan in the coming days.

French President Emmanuel Macron Sunday expressed solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan and said his country was ready to provide help. Turkiye said in a statement on Sunday it was preparing to extend relief to Pakistanis affected by flood, and would send a Turkish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said two aircraft from Turkiye carrying relief goods would arrive in Karachi on Monday (today). President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday reinforced the Government of Pakistan’s appeal for international assistance and relief to support the flood affected. On his Twitter handle, the president also appealed to the people in the country to donate generously to help support the flood victims.

French Foreign Minister Colonna called Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari and offered condolences on the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. The FM briefed his French counterpart on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan by unprecedented rainfall, resulting in floods and landslides.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday and thanked him for Turkiye’s timely dispatch of team for flood relief assistance at the outset.

Turkiye Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had a telephone conversation with Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday and discussed flood situation and emergency humanitarian assistance from Turkey. He said some 10,000 tents, 3,000 food boxes and 1,000 baby food boxes have been sent to the flood victims.

Rana Sanaullah, on behalf of PM Shehbaz Sharif, thanked the Turkish President and the people for providing emergency assistance to the flood victims. Meanwhile, Pakistani-American community members have swung into action, collecting funds and relief materials for their flood-hit compatriots in Pakistan. American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC) chief Dr Ijaz Ahmad said they had already collected over $20,000 and more pledges were pouring in.

The United Nations is boosting support to Pakistani authorities dealing with the devastating floods in the most-affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh. UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN team, led by Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis, has mobilised $7 million to respond to the floods.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that the gate earnings from the first T20I against England would be donated to Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022. The match will be played on Sept 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) also held a discussion over twitter space, which was attended by experts with humanitarian background. They highlighted a number of policy options for adequate response, recovery and rehabilitation plan for the flood victims.