Pak women tennis team finish fourth in Dushanbe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women tennis team that competed in the Billie Jean King Cup Group II finished fourth out of eight teams in the event held in Dushanbe (Tajikistan).

Pakistan team consisted of Sarah Ibrahim, Ushna Sohail, Meheq Khokhar, Noor Malik and Esha Jawad.

Sara Mansoor was the team's coach.

The Pakistan team lost to Mongolia, beat Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, and lost to Sri Lanka in the play-off for 3rd-4th position.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation, appreciated the efforts of the team and stated that in order to achieve better results, the players should strive to work even harder in all future events.