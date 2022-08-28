Turkey ‘neutralised’ 9 PKK members in Iraq

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s military and intelligence unit "neutralised" nine members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in operations in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry and state-run media said on Saturday.
Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.
"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that the military targeted seven PKK members. It typically uses the word "neutralised" to mean killed.
