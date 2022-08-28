Providing maximum facilities thru Sehat Card top priority: Yasmin

LAHORE : A delegation of State Life Insurance Company called on Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Saturday.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch was also present. Chairman Shoaib Javaid, Divisional Head Ashraf Bhatti, Program Manager M Ashar and Regional Chief Lahore Dr Noor were present. Special Secretary M Usman, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, Shamshad Ali Khan, Mian Muneeb, Dr Hussain Jafri and Hasnat Ahmed attended the event.

The Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chairman State Life Insurance Company Shoaib Javed discussed about providing more facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. In the meeting, treatment facilities were reviewed in selected government and private hospitals on Sehat Sahulat Card.

The Minister expressed her views and said that the main purpose of the meeting with the delegation of State Life Insurance is to provide maximum convenience to the people of Punjab through the Sehat Sahulat Card. The Sehat Sahulat Card is the brainchild of Imran Khan.

The Minister said that three crore 11 lakh families of Punjab pay tribute to Imran Khan for giving them Sehat Sahulat Card. It has been decided to conduct an inspection to review the treatment facilities in selected government and private hospitals in Punjab. The people of Punjab have been provided free treatment facility through Sehat Sahulat Card.

In Punjab, 809 public and private hospitals have been selected for Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, more than 20 lakh people in Punjab have received free treatment through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, people in Punjab have received free treatment facility worth more than 43 billion rupees through Sehat Sahulat Card.

More than 83,000 beds have been increased in 809 government and private hospitals for the people of Punjab. We request the people of Punjab to make an ID card to get free treatment facility from Sehat Sahulat Card.