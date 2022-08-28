Suspected robber killed in police encounter

A suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire with police in North Nazimabad’s Block N on Saturday.

The Taimuria police two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to flee after robbing citizens at gunpoint when police personnel tried to intercept them. The robbers opened fire on the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police team returned fire, killing Abdullah on the spot, while his companion, Adeel Jamil, was injured.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in police custody. Two pistols, ammunition, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

Rickshaw driver dies

A rickshaw driver who was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid on August 22 in Surjani Town succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Surjani Town police, 50-year-old Ghulam Sarwar was admitted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police said the robbers looted his mobile phone and shot him in his abdomen before escaping the scene. Sarwar hailed from Bahawalpur and resided in Surjani Town. The family took his body to their hometown for burial.