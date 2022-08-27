Dozens of flights cancelled in Portugal, Spain due to strikes

Lisbon: Nearly 180 flights in Portugal and Spain have been cancelled because of strikes by cabin crew and baggage handlers, airlines and airport officials said Friday, leading to further disruption in the busy summer season.

Portugal’s airport operator ANA said almost 150 flights planned for Friday and Saturday were cancelled, affecting Lisbon and Porto airports as well as other smaller airports because of a strike over pay by ground crew that will last until Sunday evening. Budget airline Ryanair -- already affected by strikes in Spain -- was forced to cancel around 100 flights over the two days.