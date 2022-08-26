IHC moved against Maryam, Sana, Fazl for court contempt

Islamabad High Court building. —Photo file

ISLAMABAD: A local lawyer has filed an application with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking action against PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman and others for contempt of court.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the application and the objections raised by the registrar’s office of the court. Ali Ijaz Buttar, Advocate, filed the application with the court contending that the registrar’s office had raised an objection that a contempt of court application could not be heard with regard to the judges of the Supreme Court.

Making Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman and others party to the case, the petitioner said he came to know through the social media that Maryam Nawaz and others had no regard for the national institutions and the judiciary.

He said it was unfortunate that these people were running the government and used derogatory language against the judiciary time and again. He said through the statements of these leaders, an attempt was made to question the justice system and dilute the people’s trust in the judiciary.

A transcript of Maryam Nawaz’s July 25 press conference has also been attached with the application. The applicant also requested the court to direct the Pemra to furnish a transcript of July 25 press conference with the court and initiate contempt proceedings against the nominated people.