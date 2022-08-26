DIG files report to SHC CJ on journalist’s arrest

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad, Senior Superintendent of Police, Thatta, and other police officials appeared before the Sindh High Court, following the notice taken by Chief Justice of Sindh High Court on the arrest of a journalist Nizam Samon of district Thatta.

On Thursday August 25, 2022, DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah submitted a report to Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmad Ali Shaikh on the arrest of journalist Samon.

DIG Shah submitted that journalist Ilyas Samon had been arrested for possession of illegal weapon by the Thatta police and had now been acquitted on bail. “If a fake case was registered against the journalist, action would be taken against the responsible police officials. The case against journalist is as per merit, chargesheet would be submitted in court of law,” DIG Shah assured the CJ of Sindh High Court.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (CJS) Justice Ahmad Ali Shaikh took notice of the arrest of journalist Ilyas Samon, reporter of daily Awami Awaz, Keti Banadar town, and directed senior police officials to appear in person before him along with their local subordinate police officials.

As per the police record, journalist Ilyas Samon was arrested on August 20, 2022 on the allegation of carrying an illegal weapon by Keti Bandar Police of district Thatta. Subsequently, a case was registered against him.