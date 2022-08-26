SC adjourns hearing of Dar’s appeal for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday adjourned for two weeks the hearing of an appeal filed by former Finance minister and PMLN leader Ishaq Dar against the decision of an accountability court, declaring him a proclaimed offender.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi adjourned the hearing after Dar’s counsel sought adjournment. During the hearing, the advocate-on-record (AOR) informed the court that as Salman Butt, counsel for Dar, returned to the country the other day and was not feeling well, hence he had sought adjournment.

Justice Ahsen said Salman Butt was not the counsel in the instant appeal. Justice Naqvi observed that as per record, Misbahuddin Qazi was his counsel. The AOR, however, informed the court that an application had been filed with the court for an additional counsel. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.