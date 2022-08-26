Two polio workers tortured in Chuhng

LAHORE:A suspect tortured two polio workers in the Chuhng area after they failed to convince him for giving polio drops to his children.

The victims were identified as Mazhar Abbass and Sami Ullah. The victims reportedly were on polio vaccination duty and were confronted by Nawaz alias Billa Gujjar in Mohalla Gujjran. The suspect refused to allow administration of polio vaccination to his children. The workers insisted and tried to convince him. However, the suspect was annoyed and tortured them. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood took notice of the incident. He said that such incidents cannot be tolerated while seeking report of action from field officer concerned. He said that over 1,200 police officers were deployed for the security of polio teams in Lahore.

Man shot dead over suspicion: A 24-year-old man was shot dead by his neighbour who doubted him for having relations with his wife in Baghbanpura on Thursday.

Reportedly, the victim Ali Raza was just walking near his house on Sultan Mehmood Road when the suspect Urshaman along with two unidentified suspects intercepted him and shot at him. He received bullet injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue and registered an FIR on the complaint of his father.

ARRESTED: Two suspects were arrested for raping minor children here Thursday. In the first case reported in Haier, the suspect Qasim was arrested for raping a nine-year-old boy. The suspect lured the victim to his house, administered an injection, blindfolded and raped him. Police registered an FIR on complaint of Ali Hussain, his father and also arrested the suspect. The other case was reported in Sundar, where the suspect Hafeez was arrested for raping a minor girl. Meanwhile, Sattokatla police arrested two brothers who had murdered an elderly man and injured his wife over old enmity.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdullah and Saif Ullah. They had shot dead Salahuddin and injured his wife Abida.

The suspects had an old enmity with the victims. Police have recovered the vehicle used in the attack and also ammunition from their custody. Meanwhile, Two suspected criminals instilling fear among public through firing were arrested from Shahdara and Shadbagh. The arrested suspect from Shahdara was identified as Ali Badshah. He was involved in abduction, firing, theft and illegal weapons cases. Bilal Butt was arrested from Shahbagh. He has been involved in land grabbing and illegal weapons cases. Police also recovered illegal weapons from their custody.

PO: Gulberg police have arrested a suspected proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in Rs50 million fraud case by Sindh Police for last two years. The arrested suspect was identified as Imran. He would prepare bogus documents of land and property. At least 52 cases of fraud, bogus cases were registered against him. He was wanted to Sindh police for last two years.