PDM govt driving people to desperation: Qureshi

MULTAN: Criticising growing inflation, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this time inflation has forced people to desperation.

Talking to journalists here on Wednesday, he said the inflation rate is almost 42 per cent. People are unable to pay electricity bills and have two square meals. The prices of oil decreased worldwide, but the federal government has instead increased the price of petrol by Rs 6 per litre, he said. By buying diesel at Rs 244 per litre, it has become impossible to continue agriculture, he said and added the farmers are unable to pay the tube well bills. He said that the salaried class, various organizations including APCA and the victims will have to raise their voices together against this highest-ever inflation. In this regard, various organizations have also contacted PTI. Ironically, the coalition government has no interest in solving the problems of the people, he said. All the attention of the federal government is focused on filing terrorism cases against Imran Khan, he remarked.

Earlier, addressing NA-157 by-poll election meetings, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan is a true people’s leader. The nation trusts Imran Khan and accepts his narrative. The government’s countdown has begun and the PDM is finished politically. He said that due to the corruption and misdeeds of the leadership of PPP and PMLN, the people have become hateful. In the next general elections, He asked the people to reinforce Imran Khan’s narrative by stamping on the symbol of the ‘bat’ on September 11 by-elections and play an important role to bring an end to the fascist regime.