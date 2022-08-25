Prohibited funding case: IHC issues notices on plea to make Akbar respondent

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to respondents on a plea seeking to make Akber S Baber a respondent in a PTI appeal challenging ECP’s show-cause notice in the prohibited funding case.

A larger IHC bench comprising acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar heard the plea of Akber S Baber, a founder member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that his client wanted to become a party in the case as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced its verdict on his complaint. It was necessary to make him a respondent to complete the requirements of justice, he said.

PTI’s lawyer Shah Khawar opposed the request of the petitioner and contended that the role of Akbar S Baber was just an informer. The petitioner could hear the proceedings but he was not entitled to become a party in the case, he added.

The lawyer requested the court to provide the copy of petition of Akber S Baber as he wanted to submit written comments against it. The court sought comments from the respondents and adjourned the hearing.