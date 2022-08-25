SC moved against hefty electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan was requested on Wednesday to direct the federal government to withdraw or minimize Fuel Adjustment Charges and other taxes in July-August electricity bills, which have shocked most of the consumers.

Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta filed a petition under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, making the federation of Pakistan respondent. He submitted that people, who were already facing problems to feed their families, were unable to pay hefty electricity bills. He said a thick majority in Pakistan was earning not more than Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. He said the situation had gone to such an extent wherein people earning Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 a month were sent electricity bills of Rs 25,000 to 30,000. The petitioner submitted that this was astonishing that Pakistani authorities were accusing the IMF and telling people that they increased the prices of electricity and fuel under the IMF pressure.

“But, on the contrary, the government is increasing service benefits of officials who are already getting salaries in millions,” the petitioners contended, adding that recently, the Punjab government increased financial benefits for the lower judiciary which was getting salaries in lakhs. On the other hand, the government was increasing taxes upon the poor and increasing financial benefits for those who were getting free fuel, house rent and medical facilities besides their salaries. Bhutta said that in fact, a system of slavery was being developed in Pakistan by promoting the upper class and troubling the poor.

The petitioner submitted that Article 25 of the Constitution emphasized equality of citizens, which was not being followed in Pakistan. Even the said article ensured the right to education, but, due to heavy electricity bills, the poor would not be able to provide education to their children. Similarly, he contended, Article 37 of the Constitution ensured promotion of social justice and eradication of social evils, but, because of heavy financial burden on the poor, the article bore no fruit.

The petitioner submitted that his petition was maintainable under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution as it was related to basic fundamental rights of people, adding that people across the county recently staged protests against the high electricity bills. He submitted that the people of Pakistan were being deprived of their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He prayed to the apex court to direct the federal government to withdraw or minimize Fuel Adjustment Charges and withdraw all other taxes to enable people to survive.