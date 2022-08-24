Peshawar police approached for FIRs against PM, PDM leaders

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Police have been approached for lodging cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other politicians for allegedly speaking against the state institutions and instigating the public.

The Peshawar Police officials confirmed having received an application by a citizen, Noor Sher, on which legal opinion has been sought from the section concerned. “Further process will be taken under the law after receiving the legal opinion,” said the official.

Reports said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership in a tit-for-tat move had decided to lodge cases against the PDM leadership for their alleged statements against the state institutions.

The cases would be registered under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and sections 153-A, 108-A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code. It was learnt that an administrative officer in Dera Ismail Khan has been authorised in this regard.

It seems to be a reaction to a case lodged against the ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad after his recent speech. Apart from the top PDM leaders, others mentioned in the application submitted to the East Cantt Police Station in Peshawar included leaders of the PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Kh Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Parvez Rashid and Attaullah Tarar.

The applicant claimed he along with three other lawyers watched a number of video clips in which the above-mentioned politicians allegedly spoke against the state institutions and tried to provoke the public under a conspiracy. He pointed to the previous speeches of PDM leaders, saying all these statements which he termed hateful are available on various social media forums.

The applicant termed the PDM leaders ‘enemies of the country’ for these speeches. He asked the Peshawar Police to lodge cases against the PDM leadership for allegedly instigating people against the state institutions including the army and judiciary, creating anarchy and destabilizing the country.