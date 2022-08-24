Smear campaign against Army: 178 social media accounts linked to PTI

LAHORE: An inquiry report on negative propaganda against the army on social media after the Lasbela helicopter crash has found links of 178 accounts to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.
According to sources, social media activists and their handlers have been tracked down after an investigation. Over 2,350 posts were made through 580 accounts and 18 Indian accounts were also included in the campaign. Sources said that cases would be lodged against the accused under the relevant laws.
A smear campaign had started against the Pakistan Army after an Army Aviation helicopter went missing in Lasbela during a relief operation in flooded areas. On the other hand, several social media activists of the PTI have apologised for their action.
